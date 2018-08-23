Watkins, who has yet to haul in a pass in preseason action, will look to pick up the pace Saturday against the Bears, ESPN's Adam Teicher reports.

As the team's third exhibition tilt approaches, QB Patrick Mahomes has already clicked with wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, but his chemistry with Watkins remains a work in progress. Part of what could be stalling Watkins is that coach Andy Reid has insisted that the team's splashy free-agent signing learn all three of the receiving positions, rather than focus on one role. Working in Waktins' favor, however, is that there's no one on the Chiefs' depth chart who presents a threat to his starting slot. Moreover, the attention Hill and Kelce tend to draw from opposing defenses could help free up Watkins to emerge as a downfield threat for the strong-armed Mahomes.