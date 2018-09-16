Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Racks up 131 yards from scrimmage
Watkins snagged six of seven passes for 100 yards during Sunday's 42-37 win over Pittsburgh. He added a 31-yard run.
Watkins set the Chiefs up for their third touchdown late in the first quarter, taking a jet sweep up field for a gain of 31. Sunday was refreshing for fans who were a little concerned about Watkins being limited to 21 yards Week 1. Sunday showed what things can look like for Watkins when things are clicking for Kansas City, but -- unlike in years past -- Watkins is not going to be his team's most valuable weapon week to week, with Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill there to share the spotlight.
