Watkins snagged six of seven passes for 100 yards during Sunday's 42-37 win over Pittsburgh. He added a 31-yard run.

Watkins set the Chiefs up for their third touchdown late in the first quarter, taking a jet sweep up field for a gain of 31. Sunday was refreshing for fans who were a little concerned about Watkins being limited to 21 yards in Week 1. Sunday showed what things can look like for Watkins when things are clicking for Kansas City, but -- unlike in years past -- Watkins is not going to be his team's most valuable weapon week to week, with others including Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt, and Tyreek Hill there to share the spotlight.

More News
Our Latest Stories