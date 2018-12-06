Watkins (foot) remained limited at practice Thursday.

The Chiefs' Week 14 injury report is compact, so Watkins' listed limitations both Wednesday and Thursday are worth mentioning and we suspect that the wideout will probably approach Sunday's game against the Ravens with a "questionable" injury designation, assuming he's not ruled out by the team Friday. It's also worth noting that the Chiefs hosted Kelvin Benjamin on Thursday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. While they could simply be kicking the tires on the former Buffalo wideout, their interest on that front may be tied to concerns over Watkins' status.

More News
Our Latest Stories