Watkins (foot) won't practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

On the plus side, Watkins has shed the protective boot/cast he was sporting for "preventative measures," but it doesn't seem especially likely that he'll see game action before the playoffs. Assuming that's the case, Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson will continue to see added looks behind top wide receiver Tyreek Hill when the Chiefs close out their regular-season slate Sunday against the Raiders.

More News
Our Latest Stories