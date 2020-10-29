site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chiefs-sammy-watkins-remains-sidelined-thursday-458500 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Remains sidelined Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Watkins (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Watkins looks iffy, at best, for Sunday's game against the Jets and if he remains sidelined this weekend, added Week 8 opportunities will be available for Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dave Richard
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read