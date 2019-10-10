Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Remains sidelined Thursday
Watkins (hamstring) won't practice Thursday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
In the wake of back-to-back absences to start the practice week, what Watkins is able to do (or not do) Friday will be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Texans. With Tyreek Hill still bouncing back from a shoulder injury, currently the Chiefs' healthiest options at wideout are Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle.
