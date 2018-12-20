Watkins (foot) won't practice Thursday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Watkins has one more chance to return to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, but he's looking pretty iffy for that contest at this stage. If he remains sidelined this weekend, Chris Conley, Demarcus Robinson and Kelvin Benjamin would be candidates to see added snaps in Week 16.

