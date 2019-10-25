Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Returning to action Sunday

Coach Andy Reid said Watkins (hamstring) will suit up Sunday night against the Packers, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Watkins got through Week 8 preparations unscathed, practicing in full Wednesday through Friday. Due to his notable injury history, the Chiefs likely wanted him to do as much before clearing him to return. On Sunday, he won't be working with Patrick Mahomes (kneecap), which lowers Watkins' ceiling. Still, Watkins should get in the mix behind top pass catchers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce with Matt Moore under center.