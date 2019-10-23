Play

Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Returns to full practice

Watkins (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday.

Barring any setbacks in the coming days, Watkins appears on track to be available for Sunday night's game against the Packers. Assuming he does suit up for the Chiefs' Week 8 contest, it looks like the wideout will probably be catching passes from Matt Moore, with top QB Patrick Mahomes recovering from a dislocated patella in his right knee.

