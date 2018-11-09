Watkins (foot) returned to practice Friday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

We'll circle back on Watkins' status later Friday to see how the Chiefs classify his participation level as well as his official Week 10 injury designation. Back-to-back missed practices Wednesday and Thursday had Watkins trending in the wrong direction, but his return to the field Friday offers hope that he could potentially suit up Sunday against the Cardinals.

More News
Our Latest Stories