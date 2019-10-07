Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Ruled out against Colts
Watkins (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Colts.
Watkins was dealing with this injury during the week and unfortunately aggravated it right at the beginning of the game, resulting in a goose egg for fantasy owners. He'll try to get healthy for Kansas City's Week 6 matchup with the Texans.
