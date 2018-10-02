Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Ruled out for remainder of game
Watkins (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Broncos.
Watkins suffered a hamstring injury early in the second quarter of Monday's contest. With the veteran sidelined for the rest of the night, look for Chris Conley, Demarcus Robinson and De'Anthony Thomas to all potentially see increased snaps on offense.
