Watkins (hamstring/calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Watkins practiced at full speed to start the week but downgraded to limited participation over the last two sessions, and he's ultimately been ruled out for a fifth straight game. Meanwhile, Mecole Hardman was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and should continue to handle an expanded role along with Demarcus Robinson. Watkins will aim to return for next week's matchup against the Buccaneers.