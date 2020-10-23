site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Ruled out for Week 7
RotoWire Staff
Watkins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
With Watkins unavailable this weekend, added snaps and passing targets alongside Tyreek Hill on Sunday will be available for Demarcus Robinson, as well as Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle.
