Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Set to practice Thursday
Watkins (foot) is slated to practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
We'll circle back on the wideout's status later Thursday to relay his level of participation, but Watkins' presence at practice is in keeping with previous reports that he has a good chance to return to action Monday night against the Rams.
