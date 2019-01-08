Watkins (foot) is on the field for the start of the Chiefs' practice Tuesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

It amounts to Watkins' first practice participation of any kind in more than a month, with the wideout's right foot injury limiting him to just one five-snap appearance over the Chiefs' final seven regular-season games. Because of his lengthy layoff, Watkins may need to register a full practice or two before the Chiefs feel fully comfortable that he'll be ready to reclaim a regular role in two- or three-receiver formations during Saturday's divisional-round matchup with the Colts. Kansas City will reveal the extent of Watkins' involvement in their first session of the week later Tuesday.