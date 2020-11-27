Watkins (calf/hamstring) is "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

After practicing fully all week, the wideout is poised to see his first game action since Week 5. While there's always an element of risk in rolling with players coming off long layoffs in fantasy lineups, rejoining the offense of an explosive 9-1 team helmed by QB Patrick Mahomes is a favorable context for Watkins, who caught 21 passes for 222 yards and two TDs in five games prior to being sidelined.