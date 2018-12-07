Coach Andy Reid confirmed Watkins suffered a setback during Thursday's practice, also nothing that results from an MRI weren't too discouraging, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Reid didn't address reports about Watkins being held out until the playoffs, instead focusing on the short-term outlook with his stated expectation the wideout will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Baltimore. Held out of practice to finish the week, Watkins doesn't appear to have any real shot at playing. With Kelvin Benjamin still getting up to speed in Reid's offense, the Chiefs likely will rely on Demarcus Robinson and Gehrig Dieter behind starters Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley. Fantasy owners shouldn't count on any contribution from Watkins the rest of the season.