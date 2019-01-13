Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Shakes off rust in win
Watkins caught six of eight targets for 62 yards during Saturday's 31-13 win over the Colts. He lost two yards on the ground and fumbled during the contest.
What rust? After not seeing action since Week 11, the Chiefs got Watkins involved early and he didn't disappoint, nabbing a deep crosser and weaving through the Indianapolis defense for a 35-yard gain during the Chiefs' first possession. Though his production didn't really top that, including what might have been a costly fumble, Saturday reminded fans how dangerous Watkins can be when teams are forced to also account for the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. He'll need attentions to be on those teammates in the AFC championship game as he combined for just five catches and 39 yards off of nine targets in two games against the Patriots and Chargers, Kansas City's potential opponents, this season.
