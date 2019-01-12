Watkins (foot) is inactive for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Colts, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Watkins seemed to be trending toward his first appearance since Week 9, but the Chiefs will preserve the veteran wide receiver and his right foot with a snowy pitch at Arrowhead Stadium. The offense has plenty of healthy bodies (Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley, Demarcus Robinson and Kelvin Benjamin) dotting the receiving corps, so Watkins will wait and see if his services will be needed during the AFC championship game.

