Watkins (foot) won't practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

After being limited to five snaps in Week 11, it's not especially surprising to see Watkins sit Wednesday's session out. Given that the Chiefs are coming off their bye week, the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Raiders is somewhat cloudy, though it could brighten if he's able to return to practice Thursday or Friday. If Watkins ends up sidelined this weekend, however, Chris Conley would merit Week 13 fantasy lineup consideration.

More News
Our Latest Stories