Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Sits again Saturday
Watkins (foot) didn't participate at Saturday's practice and coach Andy Reid said he is currently considered day-to-day, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Reid also indicated that Watkins is making progress and that he was held out of practice the last two days after logging a limited session Thursday mostly due to rest, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. The official injury report will be released by the Chiefs later Saturday, but Watkins currently appears destined to receive at least a questionable tag for Monday's game against the Rams.
