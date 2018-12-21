Coach Andy Reid said that Watkins (foot) was the only Chiefs player who didn't participate in Friday's practice, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.

With no recorded on-field activity this week, Watkins looks on track to sit out for the fifth time in six games Sunday in Seattle. The Chiefs will provide an official designation for Watkins later Friday, but even if he garners a questionable or doubtful tag, it would be a major surprise if the wideout avoids the inactive list.