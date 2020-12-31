Watkins (calf) didn't practice Thursday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Watkins also sat out Wednesday's session, and the back-to-back absences from practice could point to the wideout being held out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If that's the case, it wouldn't necessarily indicate that Watkins' calf injury is a major concern, as the Chiefs are already approaching the Week 17 game with the intention of resting several key players. Kansas City secured the AFC's No. 1 seed with its win over Atlanta last weekend, so at this stage, ensuring the health of banged-up players like Watkins heading into the playoffs is a greater priority than going all out to win in the regular-season finale.