Watkins (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Watkins hasn't practiced since suffering this injury during the Week 5 loss to the Raiders, and the Chiefs believed at the time of the injury that the wide receiver could miss "possibly a couple weeks." If he's unable to practice Thursday, Watkins likely will sit out Sunday's game against the Broncos. Demarcus Robinson saw the largest uptick in targets and played nearly every offensive snap with Watkins out of the picture Week 6, although Mecole Hardman should be in the running for more tread as well if Watkins sits out.