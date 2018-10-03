Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Slated to practice Wednesday
Watkins (hamstring) will practice Wednesday, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
It remains to be seen if Watkins will be limited or practice fully, but his presence Wednesday, in any capacity, bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Will undergo MRI•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Injures hamstring Monday•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: First touchdown in KC•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Racks up 131 yards from scrimmage•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Disappoints in season debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...