Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Snares four passes

Watkins hauled in four of his eight targets for 50 yards Sunday against the Patriots.

After a silent Week 13 versus the Raiders, Watkins took the field for 91 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday. The workload marked his largest since Week 4 versus the Lions, though he's finished with 100 or more receiving yards in only the opener against Jacksonville. Next up is a Broncos defense surrendering only 215.9 passing yards per game.