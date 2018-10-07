Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Snatches six passes
Watkins caught six of eight targets for 78 yards during Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jaguars.
Coming off of a matchup against Denver in which he missed much of the action with a pulled hamstring, Watkins rebounded with a solid showing against a top defense. Fans might be a little impatient as Watkins has just one 100-yard game and one score through five weeks in the Chiefs' high-flying offense, but the benefits of starting him outweigh any lows. He's likely to be at least solid and, with the way Patrick Mahomes is throwing, the potential is always there for a big showing. Expect a Patriots defense that ranks in the top half of the league in pass defense to have some tricks come Sunday.
