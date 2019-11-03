Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Solid catch total in win

Watkins secured seven of 10 targets for 63 yards in the Chiefs' 26-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Watkins co-led the Chiefs in receptions alongside Travis Kelce while checking in behind only fellow wideout Tyreek Hill in receiving yardage. Watkins has 12 receptions over his two games since returning from injury, and Sunday's game marked his third with a double-digit target tally this season. Watkins will look to get back into the end zone for the first time since Week 1 when he faces the Titans on the road in Week 10 with Patrick Mahomes (knee) likely back under center for Kansas City.