Watkins performed well in the Chiefs' offseason program, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

In the absence of Tyreek Hill, who is indefinitely suspended from team activities, it may fall on Watkins to lead the Chiefs' wide receiver group. He's no stranger to being the head of the class at his position; the 26-year-old wideout held that role with the Bills during the majority of his tenure with the team. If he can stay healthy, Watkins figures to be the primary target of Patrick Mahomes while Hill is unavailable, and Watkins has flashed the ability to be just that in the past, racking up 1,047 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2015. However, he has had issues staying healthy, playing the full 16 games just once, his rookie season back in 2014. That likely remains the biggest concern for Watkins entering 2019, but he looks to be off to a good start.