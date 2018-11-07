Watkins required an MRI after experiencing pain in his foot following Sunday's 37-21 win over the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The Chiefs don't view the injury as a major concern, but it could impact the wideout's availability for the team's Week 10 matchup with the Cardinals.

Watkins still played 48 of the Chiefs' 63 offensive snaps (76 percent) in Week 9 and finished with five receptions for 62 yards, but he was spotted limping around in the locker room following the contest. While follow-up scans have apparently revealed no structural damage to Watkins' foot, the Chiefs may be inclined to take it easy with the receiver with his longer-term outlook in mind. Expect Watkins to open Week 10 preparations as a limited or non-participant in practice Wednesday, with final clarity on his status for gameday to arrive by Friday. With or without Watkins, the Chiefs will be sizable favorites at home against the 2-6 Cardinals, offering further incentive for Kansas City to hold him out if team trainers aren't convinced he's close to full health.