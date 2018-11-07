Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Status in jeopardy for Week 10
Watkins required an MRI after experiencing pain in his foot following Sunday's 37-21 win over the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The Chiefs don't view the injury as a major concern, but it could impact the wideout's availability for the team's Week 10 matchup with the Cardinals.
Watkins still played 48 of the Chiefs' 63 offensive snaps (76 percent) in Week 9 and finished with five receptions for 62 yards, but he was spotted limping around in the locker room following the contest. While follow-up scans have apparently revealed no structural damage to Watkins' foot, the Chiefs may be inclined to take it easy with the receiver with his longer-term outlook in mind. Expect Watkins to open Week 10 preparations as a limited or non-participant in practice Wednesday, with final clarity on his status for gameday to arrive by Friday. With or without Watkins, the Chiefs will be sizable favorites at home against the 2-6 Cardinals, offering further incentive for Kansas City to hold him out if team trainers aren't convinced he's close to full health.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 WR Breakdown
Get a sneak peek of SportsLine.com's premium Fantasy content with a review of Week 9's passing...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 10
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 10 Streaming Options
Looking for a bye week replacement? Heath Cummings has you covered with Week 10 streaming...
-
Week 10 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...