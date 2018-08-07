Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Still bothered by hip
Watkins (hip) won't practice Tuesday, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
Watkins walked out on the field with his teammates to observe practice, supporting the notion that the injury he suffered Monday isn't serious. While he'll likely be held out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Texans, this doesn't seem like anything that will threaten his Week 1 availability.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at which receivers are least likely to repeat their 2017 numbers.
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Training camp studs
The best of training camp and early average draft position trends.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
Opportunity for young Bengals
There's more opportunity for receivers in Cincinnati. Can John Ross or Tyler Boyd take adv...