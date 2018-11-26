Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Still dealing with foot soreness
Coach Andy Reid acknowledged Monday that Watkins is still dealing with some foot soreness, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Watkins was held out for Week 10 and limited to five snaps Week 11, with the Chiefs hoping he'd come back from a Week 12 bye at full strength. It seems he's still bothered by his foot as the team begins preparation for Sunday's game in Oakland, but Reid declined to elaborate on the situation. Given the opponent, it won't come as any surprise if the Chiefs opt for a cautious approach once again. The team will release its initial Week 13 injury report Wednesday afternoon.
