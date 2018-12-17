Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Still facing uncertain timeline
Coach Andy Reid referred to Watkins (foot) as day to day, yet also acknowledged he isn't sure when the wideout might be available, Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reports. "Sammy's continuing to make progress in the right direction.," Reid said Monday. "Can't tell you exactly what his status is."
There were reports about Watkins potentially being shut down until the playoffs, but the Chiefs can no longer afford to be extra cautious with the possibility of another loss dropping them from the No. 1 seed to the No. 5 seed in the AFC. While that doesn't mean the 25-year-old wideout will be rushed back into action, it does seem the Chiefs will at least consider the idea he might be able to play in Sunday night's game at Seattle. The next hint may not come until Wednesday when the team releases its initial injury report for Week 16.
