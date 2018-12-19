Coach Andy Reid continues to classify Watkins (foot) as day-to-day, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Watkins won't practice Wednesday, but it remains to be seen if he'll get any work in Thursday or Friday. With that in mind, the wideout's status for Sunday night's game against the Seahawks remains murky. If Watkins remains sidelined this weekend, added snaps will continue to be available for Chris Conley, Demarcus Robinson and Kelvin Benjamin.

