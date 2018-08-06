Watkins was forced out of Monday's practice early due to a hip issue, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

On the plus side, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Watkins' injury isn't major and that the wideout's exit from practice is being portrayed as precautionary. When healthy, Watkins is slated to start opposite Tyreek Hill, with the three-year, $48 million contract the Chiefs handed Watkins this offseason clearly indicative of the big plans the team has for the 2014 first-rounder.