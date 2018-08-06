Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Suffers minor hip injury
Watkins was forced out of Monday's practice early due to a hip issue, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
On the plus side, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Watkins' injury isn't major and that the wideout's exit from practice is being portrayed as precautionary. When healthy, Watkins is slated to start opposite Tyreek Hill, with the three-year, $48 million contract the Chiefs handed Watkins this offseason clearly indicative of the big plans the team has for the 2014 first-rounder.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Guice
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when wide receivers will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
WR Fantasy draft strategies
Wide receivers weren't as productive as they were even two seasons ago. Dave Richard knows...
-
Five big questions at WR
To kick off our wide receiver preview, our trio of Fantasy football experts take a look at...
-
Ranking Browns after Coleman trade
Corey Coleman has been traded to the Bills. What does that mean for the rest of the Browns'...
-
Ranking Bills in Fantasy with Coleman
The Bills traded for Corey Coleman. How does that affect anyone else?