Watkins (foot) is listed as active and starting in Monday night's game against the Rams, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Watkins returns after a one-game absence and in the process profiles as the No. 3 option in the Chiefs' passing game behind fellow receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Prior to his latest injury, it was a role that yielded decent PPR output for Watkins in the team's Patrick Mahomes-helmed offense. Over his last three outings, Watkins hauled in 17 passes on 21 targets for 243 yards and two TDs.