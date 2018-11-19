Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Suits up for Monday Night Football
Watkins (foot) is listed as active and starting in Monday night's game against the Rams, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Watkins returns after a one-game absence and in the process profiles as the No. 3 option in the Chiefs' passing game behind fellow receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Prior to his latest injury, it was a role that yielded decent PPR output for Watkins in the team's Patrick Mahomes-helmed offense. Over his last three outings, Watkins hauled in 17 passes on 21 targets for 243 yards and two TDs.
