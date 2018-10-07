Watkins (hamstring) is listed as active or Sunday's game against the Jaguars, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Watkins profiles as the No. 3 option in the Chiefs' passing game behind tight end Travis Kelce and fellow receiver Tyreek Hill, but assuming no setbacks with his hamstring Sunday, that's a role that could yield a decent level of production, with QB Patrick Mahomes have started the season strong, averaging 300 yards in the air, while carving out a 14/0 TD pass ratio through four contests.