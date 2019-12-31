Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Targeted twice in win

Watkins caught an eight yard pass off of two targets during Sunday's 31-21 win over the Chargers.

Watkins' two targets marked a season low in a peculiar game in which the Chiefs didn't really get going in the passing game, but benefitted from a long kick return and run on offense. Despite a monster Week 1 and enjoying more targets than he'd had since 2015, Watkins set a career low at 12.9 yards per catch and managed three or fewer touchdowns for the third time in his last four seasons. All three of his touchdowns came in Week 1. After the bye comes a matchup against the Patriots, Texans or Bills. Watkins caught four of eight passes for 50 yards in Week 14's showdown with New England.