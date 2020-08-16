Watkins didn't practice Sunday due to a strained groin, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.
Coach Andy Reid called the strain "slight", but the news isn't encouraging for the oft-injured Watkins. Through six NFL seasons, Watkins has played a full slate of games just one time while missing an average of 3.3 contests per campaign. At least the current injury is hindering the 27-year-old wide receiver during training camp, leaving him plenty of time to get healthy for Week 1.
More News
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Agrees to restructured deal•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Candidate to have deal re-worked•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Won't retire this offseason•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Could stay in KC•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Excels in complementary role•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Keeping options open•