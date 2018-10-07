There is optimism that Watkins (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Assuming no setbacks in warmups, it looks like Watkins will play through what Rapoport describes as a minor hamstring issue. Official confirmation of the wideout's status, either way, will arrive before the first wave of games Sunday, with the Chiefs kicking off at 1:00 ET.