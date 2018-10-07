Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Trending toward availability
There is optimism that Watkins (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Assuming no setbacks in warmups, it looks like Watkins will play through what Rapoport describes as a minor hamstring issue. Official confirmation of the wideout's status, either way, will arrive before the first wave of games Sunday, with the Chiefs kicking off at 1:00 ET.
More News
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Listed as questionable for Week 5•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Slated to practice Wednesday•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Will undergo MRI•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Injures hamstring Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy football rankings, Week 5
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Sleepers
Looking for a potential difference maker to slide into your lineup for Week 5? Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
What you missed: Brady gets some help
Tom Brady got plenty of help Thursday night, while Andrew Luck succeeded in spite of his cast....