Watkins caught two of three targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce combined to score all three of the Chiefs' touchdowns on offense, leaving little room for Watkins, who finished fourth on the team in receiving yards behind those two and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Despite the limited involvement, Watkins provided some nice material for his highlight reel, hurdling a defender en route to a 37-yard gain on one of his two catches. Watkins has caught more than four passes in only two of his eight games played this season, but the veteran wideout will still have a high ceiling in Week 15 against the Saints, as the Chiefs will likely opt for a pass-heavy approach against the New Orleans defense.