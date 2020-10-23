Chiefs head coach Andy Reid admitted Friday that Watkins (hamstring) will most likely be out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Watkins was unable to get on the practice field Wednesday through Friday, making it little surprise that he's trending toward a second straight absence. Later Friday, the Chiefs will release their final Week 7 injury report, which will clarified whether Watkins is listed as doubtful for the contest or officially ruled out ahead of the weekend. While Watkins was sidelined for the Week 6 win over the Bills, Demarcus Robinson was the main beneficiary, as he played a season-high 95 percent of the offensive snaps and finished with a team-high 69 yards on five receptions.