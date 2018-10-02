Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Will undergo MRI
Watkins was able to do some light jogging Monday night after suffering a hamstring injury and is set to undergo an MRI, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Th extent of the injury won't be known until MRI results on Watkins' hamstring return, but given that the wideout was able to jog Monday night, the Chiefs are optimistic that he avoided a serious injury. Look for an update on Watkins' health to come later Tuesday once the team receives test results back.
More News
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Injures hamstring Monday•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: First touchdown in KC•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Racks up 131 yards from scrimmage•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Disappoints in season debut•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Likely to sit preseason finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...
-
Playing the Waiver Wire in Week 5
Jamey Eisenberg goes over the latest waiver wire options heading into Week 5, and the Jaguars...
-
MNF Recap: Mahomes still special
Missed Monday Night Football? Chris Towers catches you up on the game and any other news you...
-
Bell's Fantasy outlook
Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye. Dave Richard...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country