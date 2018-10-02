Watkins was able to do some light jogging Monday night after suffering a hamstring injury and is set to undergo an MRI, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Th extent of the injury won't be known until MRI results on Watkins' hamstring return, but given that the wideout was able to jog Monday night, the Chiefs are optimistic that he avoided a serious injury. Look for an update on Watkins' health to come later Tuesday once the team receives test results back.