Watkins (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's AFC divisional-round matchup against the Browns, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Watkins' calf injury has kept him from practicing or playing since Week 17, and the Chiefs have yet to offer a timetable for his return. His absence during Sunday's playoff matchup against Cleveland will pave the way for Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle to handle increased work behind No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill.