Watkins (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Chargers.

Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill (heel/wrist) is listed as questionable for the contest and if he's unable to go, newcomer Kelvin Benjamin could factor in Thursday. In any case, with Watkins out, Chris Conley figures to see plenty of Week 15 snaps, while Demarcus Robinson's profile in the Chiefs' offense would likely expand if Hill is limited or out against Los Angeles.