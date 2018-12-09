Watkins (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

Watkins had been listed as doubtful heading into the weekend, but even that designation was probably optimistic after he aggravated his lingering right foot injury in Thursday's practice. The wideout's status for the rest of the regular season now appears to be in jeopardy, though coach Andy Reid has been unwilling to speculate on Watkins' availability beyond Sunday. At least for Week 14 with Watkins and the newly signed Kelvin Benjamin both inactive, Chris Conley and Demarcus Robinson will benefit from expanded roles alongside Tyreek Hill in three-receiver formations.

