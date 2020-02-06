Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Won't retire this offseason
Watkins confirmed that he plans to play football in 2020, but he acknowledged that his future with the Chiefs is uncertain, SiriusXM NFL Radio reports. "I need some down time," Watkins said. "I'm gonna talk to coach Reid about it. I don't control the contracts, or the trade, or if they're gonna give me a better contract."
Watkins said he's focused on his physical health, mental health and family, perhaps hinting that he could miss a portion of the offseason program to focus on more important aspects of life. It isn't entirely clear that it would be the Chiefs' offseason program rather than another team's, as Watkins is scheduled for a non-guaranteed $14 million base salary in the final season of a three-year contract. It's a hefty price for someone who averaged 4.2 targets over the final six games of the 2019 regular season, but a fair price for a guy with 464 receiving yards in his five playoff games for the Chiefs. A contract extension that lowers his 2020 cap hit might work for both parties, with Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reporting that the Chiefs are hopeful they can find a way to retain Watkins.
