Chiefs' Seantavius Jones: Hauls in touchdown pass Saturday
Jones caught just one pass during Saturday's game against the Bengals, but it went for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Jones had some early buzz surrounding him early in camp, but his lone reception came from presumed third-string quarterback Tyler Bray. The praise has died down over the last couple of weeks and he's totaled just three receptions through two preseason games. Coach Andy Reid hasn't announced the starters yet, but Jones likely remains in the mix for playing time despite a couple lackluster preseason efforts.
More News
-
Chiefs' Seantavius Jones: Makes presence known at Saturday practice•
-
Chiefs' Seantavius Jones: Stands out at OTAs•
-
Seantavius Jones: Signed to Chiefs practice squad•
-
Healthy scratches dominate Saints inactive list•
-
Travaris Cadet among Saints players inactive for Week 16•
-
Saints announce inactives for Monday Night Football•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...