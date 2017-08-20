Jones caught just one pass during Saturday's game against the Bengals, but it went for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Jones had some early buzz surrounding him early in camp, but his lone reception came from presumed third-string quarterback Tyler Bray. The praise has died down over the last couple of weeks and he's totaled just three receptions through two preseason games. Coach Andy Reid hasn't announced the starters yet, but Jones likely remains in the mix for playing time despite a couple lackluster preseason efforts.